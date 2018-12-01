Odisha police’s Hockey Quiz in Fan Village a big draw

By pragativadinewsservice
odisha police
13

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Saturday organised a quiz competition on Hockey at the police stall on the premises of Fan Village in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The visitors and Hockey lovers from Odisha and abroad participated in large number in the quiz. They were asked several tricky questions on World Cup Hockey and other related subjects.

DGP RP Sharma inaugurated the quiz competition in presence of other senior officials.  As many as 20 different prizes were awarded to the successful participants in various categories.

The successful participants are Bharat Mishra, Millan Bhuyan, Darshit Mishra, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Sushant, Sushil Dhaneswar, Amarendra Behera and Binod Swain.

Other participants are Minzha Ekka, Prakash Chandra Sahoo, Manas Jaipuria, Prasanjeet, Ramani Ranjan, Bhabani, Bibhu Ranjan Behera, Pankaj Rout, Krushna Pattnaik, Rasmi Ranjan Das, Goutam Sen and Satyam Singh.

