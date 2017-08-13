Odisha Police shines at World Police Athletic Meet

Bhubaneswar: Holding the Odisha police head high, two athletes from the state police have succeeded in bagging medals in the ongoing World Police Athletic Championship 2017 at Los Angeles, USA.

Odisha police star athlete Bonita Lakra has successfully secured a Gold medal in the 4×100 mtrs Relay, Silver in 100 mtrs flat race and Bronze in 100 mtrs hurdles in women’s category.

Similarly, Bighnaraj Miridia, another star athlete of the Odisha police bagged Gold Medal in the 400 mtrs flat race and Bronze in 400 mtrs hurdles in men’s category.

Bonita is currently working as a constable in the Commissionerate Police while Bighnaraj is a Lance Naik at 6th OSAP Battalion, Cuttack.

Meanwhile, State Police DGP KB Singh has expressed his satisfaction over their success and congratulated them for their outstanding performance at the international event.