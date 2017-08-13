PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Odisha Police shines at World Police Athletic Meet

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar: Holding the Odisha police head high, two athletes from the state police have succeeded in bagging medals in the ongoing World Police Athletic Championship 2017 at Los Angeles, USA.

Odisha police star athlete Bonita Lakra has successfully secured a Gold medal in the 4×100 mtrs Relay, Silver in 100 mtrs flat race and Bronze in 100 mtrs hurdles in women’s category.

Similarly, Bighnaraj Miridia, another star athlete of the Odisha police bagged Gold Medal in the 400 mtrs flat race and Bronze in 400 mtrs hurdles in men’s category.

Bonita is currently working as a constable in the Commissionerate Police while Bighnaraj is a Lance Naik at 6th OSAP Battalion, Cuttack.

Meanwhile, State Police DGP KB Singh has expressed his satisfaction over their success and congratulated them for their outstanding performance at the international event.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.3K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.2K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
7th Pay 7th Pay
1.1K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
trains trains
1.0K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.0K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
To Top