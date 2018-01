Cuttack: Once again bringing pride for Odisha Police, Lance Naik Bighnaraj Miridia bagged gold medal at the 66th All India Police Athletics Championship in Dehradun. Miridia won the gold in 400 metres event completing the track in just 48.2 seconds.

Overwhelmed over the success, DGP Dr RP Sharma met Miridia and congratulated the athlete of state police at its Headquarters here.

Notably, Bighnaraj Miridia had also clinched gold in the 65th All India Police Athletics Championship held last year.