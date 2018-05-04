Headlines

Odisha police registers case against Baijayant Panda over ‘false’ affidavit

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Baijayant Panda

Kendrapara: Police registered a case against Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda at the Kendrapara Town Police Station today for filling false affidavit during the 2014 general elections.

The criminal case was registered by the police following orders by the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court Kendrapara.

The case has been registered under section 125 (A) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) and sections 415, 416, 417, 418, 419 and 420 of the IPC.

This is a major setback for Baijayanta Panda, who has deliberately filed false affidavit and cheated his voters regarding his involvement in mining industry.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor
2.4K
Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor will marry a man of her own choice: Shakti Kapoor
mobile phone explodes mobile phone explodes
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha boy injured after mobile phone explodes
Usasi Misra Usasi Misra
1.1K
Headlines

Usasi Misra meets DGP, urges to take action against culprits in Derang assault case
To Top