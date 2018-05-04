Odisha police registers case against Baijayant Panda over ‘false’ affidavit

Kendrapara: Police registered a case against Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda at the Kendrapara Town Police Station today for filling false affidavit during the 2014 general elections.

The criminal case was registered by the police following orders by the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court Kendrapara.

The case has been registered under section 125 (A) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) and sections 415, 416, 417, 418, 419 and 420 of the IPC.

This is a major setback for Baijayanta Panda, who has deliberately filed false affidavit and cheated his voters regarding his involvement in mining industry.