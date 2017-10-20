Odisha Police raid 550 illegal fire cracker shops, 64 arrested

Bhubaneswar:The Odisha Police have conducted raids throughout the state on the illegal fire cracker manufacturing units and shops on the day of Diwali to crackdown the unauthorized sale and manufacturing of fire crackers.

During the raid, Ganjam Police did a commendable job by raiding at 108 places and booking 22 cases in this regard.

Besides Ganjam, the districts like Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Balasore also performed satisfactorily by cracking down many illegal fire cracker shops in their respective jurisdictions.

Undertaking the special drive, Odisha Police raided a total of 550 illegal fire cracker shops across the state and booked 210 cases. The police have also arrested 64 people and seized fire crackers worth of dozens of lakhs of rupees.