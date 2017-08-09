PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Odisha police promotes 14 deputy commandants to Commandant Rank

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Home Department today promoted 14 deputy commandants to commandant rank and also transferred 5 commandants in OAPS cadre.

According to the notification, Deputy Commandant rank officer Manoj Kumar Purohit has been promoted to Commandant of OSAP 1st Battalion, Sambalpur. Nrusingha Pradhan was promoted to Commandant of OSAP 2nd SSB, Keonjhar. Deputy Commandant Pravat Das posted as commandant of 8th Specialized IRB, Kandhamal and Bijaya Charan Pradhan promoted to Commandant of SOG, Chandaka in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Kumar Satpathy was promoted to DCP (Security) Special Security Battalion under Police Commissionerate in Bhubaneswar, while Radhanath Mohapatra posted as Commandant of OISF, Bhubaneswar and Kunja Bihari Sahu promoted to DCP (Armed) of OSAP 7th Battalion under Police Commissionerate in Bhubaneswar.

Safet Kumar Satpathy was promoted as the Commandant of 2nd IRB, Gunupur with additional charge of OSAP 3rd battalion in Gajapati and Raja Kishore Sahoo has been promoted to Commandant 6th IRB, Khurda.

Besides, Balakrushna Nanda and Subash Chandra Tripathy were promoted as the Commandants of BTI in Burla, while Narayan Dora promoted to Commandant of 3rd IR Battalion in Kalinganagar and Kanhu Ranjan Pattnaik was promoted as the SP, Security Wing in Bhubaneswar.

The transferred commandants in OAPS cadre are Tankadhar Pradhan, Naba Kishore Das, Bhaskar Sahu, Satyanarayan Jamadar and Udaya kumar Rath.

