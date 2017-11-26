Headlines

Odisha police nabs prime accused of Pramodini acid attack case after 8-year chase

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: After eight years run from pillar to post seeking justice, Odisha police managed to arrest two persons in connection with the 2009 acid attack case of Pramodini Roul in Jagatsinghpur district.

The two arrested have been identified as prime accused Santosh Bedanta and his accomplice Biswajit Dalsinghray.

While a special team of Jagatsinghpur police arrested Santosh, an Indian Army Jawan posted at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, from Kolkata, Biswajit Dalsinghray was nabbed from Nayagarh.

Pramodini was 16-years-old when the prime accused Santosh assisted by Santosh threw acid on her when she was returning to her uncle’s house at Tirtol some eight years back, on April 18, over a suspected one-sided love affair, sources said.

Following the acid attack, Pramodini underwent treatment and series of surgeries at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for long with loss of her eyesight.

However, police failed to nab the accused and the case was even closed in 2012 citing ‘No Clue’.

The hope of justice sprouted again after Jagatsinghpur district police moved the court for reopening the case in August 2017 after getting concrete intelligence and evidence.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team had visited Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir where the prime accused Santosh was posted but, he had reportedly left Kashmir and was absconding in Kolkata.

Following his arrest, Santosh has been brought to Odisha and would be taken on remand after he is produced before the court today.

Finally, with the arrest of the two, the hope of justice has finally come alive for Pramodini Roul, the brave acid attack survivor.

