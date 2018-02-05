Headlines

Odisha Police drops attempt to murder charge against CM’s egg attacker

Pragativadi News Service
Balasore: In a major relief for CM’s egg attacker, the Odisha Police have today dropped the attempt to murder charge (Section 307 IPC) against the woman named Rajeswari Kamila who was earlier arrested for hurling eggs at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during Talsari beach festival here a few days ago.

Informing the media, Balasore SP Niti Sekhar said that a case has been registered under 353, 332 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and probe into the matter is still on.

Besides, Rajeswari was shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) from Jaleswar jail after her health condition deteriorated on Monday.

Notably, Rajeswari was arrested for hurling eggs at the dias where Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Talsari on January 31.

Reportedly, Rajeswari, wife of local BJP leader Dillip Kamila had hurled eggs protesting her husband’s detention ahead of CM’s visit.

