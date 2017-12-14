Odisha police detains 4 Russians for flying drone over Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri: The Singhadwara police detained four foreigners, including two women, here on Thursday for allegedly flying a drone equipped with high definition cameras over Sri Jagannath temple.

The foreign nationals are reportedly ISKCON devotees and Russians. They have been identified as Maxim Verkhoturov, Yulia Shvaleeva, Dima Zlobin and Elena Solodehuk.

As per reports, the foreigners were operating the drone camera from Radha Ballav Mutt near the temple when police caught them. The drone camera was reportedly taking pictures of the 12th century shrine.

Investigation is on in this connection, and more information will come out soon, said a police official.