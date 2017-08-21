Odisha Police to bring mastermind ATM hacker on transit remand from MP

Bhubaneswar: The mastermind ATM hacker Shahid Qureshi, who was involved in various ATM thefts by hacking into the software of the kiosks, will be brought from Madhya Pradesh (MP) on transit remand. Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack YB Khurania said, the Twin City Police is already on the move to MP. Qureshi was arrested on 10th August by MP Cyber Cell.

After interrogating the two accused Ajay Choudhury and Krishna Gopal who were earlier arrested by Commissionerate Police in connection with the case, it was confirmed that Qureshi was involved in the ATM hacks across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Uttarakhand while being underground.

Khurania said, since the gang was involved in similar thefts in other parts of the country, police from about 10 States had come to Bhubaneswar to interrogate Chaudhury and Gopal. After that police of several States, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, had launched a search operation to trace Qureshi.

Earlier on February 23rd, a sum of 24 lakh rupees was dispensed concurrently from two ATMs of Central Bank of India in Bhubaneswar where in 10 lakh rupees was dispensed from the ATM at Palaspalli and 14.40 lakhs from the ATM at Janpath. Both the incidents were reported at the respective police stations.