Odisha police books two for clicking photos inside Srimandir

Puri: The Singhadwara police registered case against two persons in connection with the incident of a picture of Puri Srimandir going viral on social media.

The case has been registered against Aakash Madake of Pune and Yugal Kishore Vaishnav of Raipur, who had allegedly taken pictures inside the temple’s inner precinct a few days ago and posted the same on Facebook, on the basis of an FIR lodged by the temple administration.

They had taken the photographs with the help of their mobile camera during a visit to the temple with family members, few months ago.

However, a lot of hue and cry erupted among the Sri Jagannath Culture lovers across the world after photographs and selfies clicked by the accused inside Srimandir went viral on social media while taking photographs and videos inside the temple is strictly prohibited.