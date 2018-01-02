Odisha Police asks SPs to adopt zero tolerance against fraud insurance claimants

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on Monday issued an advisory to Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts to adopt zero tolerance towards fraudsters cheating insurance companies in the State.

The advisory was issued in the wake of growing number of instances fraudulent insurance claims rising in the State. The DGP has issued instructions to all SPs to take prompt and appropriate action in the matter.

According to the advisory, insurance fraud is being committed with an intention to illegally make financial gains through a legalized and documented process.

Odisha Police informed that the most reported insurance fraud incidents are of fake vehicle accidents, fake injury claims, and fake workman compensation claims, among others.

In the advisory Dr Sharma stated that such frauds have posed a major challenge before the insurers and their claim checking departments.

The DGP also mentioned that some lawyers, policemen, transport department officials and doctors, having vested interests are hand-in-glove with the masterminds of insurance fraud rackets.

The SPs have been instructed to sensitise all the field functionaries for immediately registering cases after receiving complaints of insurance fraud.

The DGP has asked the SPs to conduct periodical meetings with officials of public and private insurance companies for taking feedback on the false claims or rackets behind such crimes running in the districts.