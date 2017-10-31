Odisha pays tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel on birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and World renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik paid tribute to ‘Iron Man’ of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 142nd birth anniversary on Tuesday.

CM took to Twitter describing Patel as architect of unified India.

Remembering Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on birth anniversary. Nation will remain indebted to the architect of unified India pic.twitter.com/OWUwcl9ZJn — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 31, 2017

While Sudarsan Patnaik paid tributes through a sand art at Puri sea beach with a message of ‘RUN For UNITY’.

Tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. My SandArt with message #RunForUnity at Puribeach in Odisha . #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/GmtTz26GBV — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 31, 2017

A programme ‘Run for Unity’ was organized at Patia Chhak in Bhubaneswar commemorating the birth anniversary of ‘Iron Man’ of India.

Students, sportsmen, professionals and common men and women from all walks of life joined. The event was flagged off by Union Minister Jual Oram. He credited Sardar Patel for united India.

Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, a small village in Gujarat.

He was conferred with the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1991 for his services to the nation.