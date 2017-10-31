PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Odisha pays tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel on birth anniversary

Vallabhbhai Patel

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and World renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik paid tribute to ‘Iron Man’ of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 142nd birth anniversary on Tuesday.

CM took to Twitter describing Patel as architect of unified India.

While Sudarsan Patnaik paid tributes through a sand art at Puri sea beach with a message of ‘RUN For UNITY’.

A programme ‘Run for Unity’ was organized at Patia Chhak in Bhubaneswar commemorating the birth anniversary of ‘Iron Man’ of India.

Students, sportsmen, professionals and common men and women from all walks of life joined. The event was flagged off by Union Minister Jual Oram. He credited Sardar Patel for united India.

Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, a small village in Gujarat.

He was conferred with the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1991 for his services to the nation.

