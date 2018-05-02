Odisha Official Language Bill passed in Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2018, was passed in Odisha Assembly on Tuesday through a voice vote.

According to the bill, it contains punishment provision for the government officials for not using Odia language in official work, as well as rewards to the officials in order to encourage maximum use of Odia language.

This apart, the Assembly passed a bill making Odia language mandatory on signboards of all shops and commercial establishments across the State.

The Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and its rule provides for all shops and establishments in the State to meet the terms within a month or pay a fine ranging between Rs 1000 and Rs 5000 for a first violation and rising to between Rs 2000 and Rs 25000 for the second violation, sources said.

In August 2016, the state government enacted the rules of the Odisha Official Language Act, 1954, formally bringing it into force for official work in Odia language.