Odisha nurse receives Florence Nightingale award 2017

Berhampur: Krishna Kumari, a health worker in Ganjam district, has bagged the prestigious Florence Nightingale award 2017.

She received the award from President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

Working in the community health centre (CHC) at Kukudakhandi in the district, Krishna said she was awarded for her 18-year-long service in the field of immunisation, women welfare programmes, management of labour room and operation theatre.

“I am very happy to receive this award. I’ll donate the award money towards education of orphan children,” Krishna said.