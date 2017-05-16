Headlines

Odisha nurse receives Florence Nightingale award 2017

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Heat Wave to continue in state

Berhampur: Krishna Kumari, a health worker in Ganjam district, has bagged the prestigious Florence Nightingale award 2017.

She received the award from President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

Working in the community health centre (CHC) at Kukudakhandi in the district, Krishna said she was awarded for her 18-year-long service in the field of immunisation, women welfare programmes, management of labour room and operation theatre.

“I am very happy to receive this award. I’ll donate the award money towards education of orphan children,” Krishna said.

 

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
6.7K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
4.3K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
SBI SBI
2.8K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
Amrit Chatterjee Amrit Chatterjee
2.3K
Bollywood

Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor
Minaketan Minaketan
1.8K
Latest News Update

Odia actor Minaketan Das battles with pancreatic cancer
To Top