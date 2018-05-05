Odisha NCC Director joins other walkers at Monks, Caves and Kings

Bhubaneswar: NCC officials from the Odisha NCC Directorate, plastic engineering expert from Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), faculty from leading coaching institute for technical college entrances, FIITJEE, families who travelled from outside the Temple City and students were part of the 22nd Monks, Caves and Kings. The walkers enjoyed their time with the beautiful Udayagiri-Khandagiri Jain heritage monument.

Col. Kirpal Singh, Director at the NCC Directorate, Lewis Road in the city joined the walk today and was overwhelmed with the beautiful monument with pre-historic caves, man-made caves, stone carvings and image reflecting the sociological stories of 2nd and 1st Century BC.

“We are such a beautiful nation and every region has got something beautiful either with heritage monuments, beaches, forests, wildlife and nature. The beautiful site and the walk at Udayagiri-Khandagiri _“Monks, caves and Kings’’ _gave us a terrific knowledge about the history, archaeology and social aspects of the respective time and we are really happy to avail the opportunity,’’ said the head of NCC, Odisha, Col Kirpal Singh.

Stuti Hota, an engineering student under the College of Engineering and Technology (CET) came with her elder brother Dibyesh Kumar Hota. She said “the experience was wonderful and I would always telling my friends to join the walks in future.’’ The brother-sister duo originally belongs to Sambalpur.

Stuti’s brother Dibyesh Kumar Hota, Faculty at city-based FIITJEE, where special education is given for entrance to various technological colleges, said “after coming to two walks in Old Town today I enjoyed a different programme with heritage as a focus.’’

Another heritage enthusiast G. Gnana Charan said “I am originally from Hyderabad, but working at CIPET, Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar. Today’s experience was amazing. Earlier I had visited the Old Town tour and thought that I should try this at Khandagiri-Udayagiri version. ‘’

Sushanta Kumar Pradhan, an engineer with Rural Works Department, came from Berhampur and joined the walk with his wife Kuntala Pradhan.

Earlier, Mr Pradhan had visited the Old Town heritage walk with his daughter. “I am very happy with the guide of the walk and the participants also shared the knowledge making it a memorable event.’’