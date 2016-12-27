Odisha Medical Services Cadre reformed

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has approved the decision to reconstitute Odisha Medical Services Cadre.

The new cadre would feature 1330 more number of seats as the total number of posts has been hiked from 5389 to 6719.

For easing the administrative functions, the grade has been divided into Additional Director-1 and Additional Dirctor-2 level.

All the 30 CDMOs and 15 floating posts have been included into Director-1 level.

Likewise, for easing the process of promotion, constant service times have been lessened. The entry level experience time for promotion into posts of Selection Grade-I and II, senior administrative level, super time posts has been made zero.

With the effect of the reconstitution, two posts in special secretary cadre, 12 posts in senior administrative grade, 45 in SG grade-I, 347 posts in SG grade-II, 895 posts in Joint Director Level I & II, 1708 posts in first class senior level, 3683 posts in first class junior level have been fixed raising the total posts under the services from 5389 to 6719.