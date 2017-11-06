Odisha Matric exam from february 23

Cuttack: The High School Certificate Examinations-2018, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will begin from February 23 and continue till March 8.

This year the State Open School Certificate and Sanskrit Madhyama examinations will be simultaneously held with Matric exam.

This year 100 more exam centres will be included in the existing number of centres, according to the controller of examination Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

HSC Exam-2018 Time Table

FLO- February 23

SLE- February 26

TLH/TLS- February 28

MTH- March 3

GSC- March 6

SSC- March 8

Notably, the online form fill-up for the exam has begun from November 1. However, the students who register and deposit the fees by November 16 have to compulsorily submit the application by midnight of November 17.

The students, who failed to fill up their online forms (deposit fee) by November 16, can do so till November 21 with fine and submit their form by midnight of November 22.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra had earlier announced that ‘Matric students will not be allowed to appear for the exam in their own schools. They will be allotted another school within 5 km distance of the school in which they are studying. If required there may be a swapping of centres between two schools’.