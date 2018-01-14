Odisha man carves mountains to send children to school

Phulbani: Mostly like Bihar’s mountain man Dasrath Manjhi, Odisha’s Jalandhar Nayak has become an inspiring name in the Kandhamal district for carving mountains single-handedly to construct an 8 km long road.

Nayak worked for eight hours every day for two years to construct the road which connects his village Gumsahi with the main road in Phulbani town which is the district headquarter of Kandhamal district.

Nayak took the initiative so that his children could easily cross the road to reach school in the town

Meanwhile, S K Jena, the Block Development Officer (BDO), assured that he would provide all the necessary assistance to Nayak.

“It is almost an inhabitable area where he lives, we had earlier invited him to come and live in the city but he refused. Our support is there for him, whether he will be felicitated or not has not been decided yet,” he added.

Nayak, a vegetable seller, said that he never had access to education and seeing his children confronting the same obstacle; he took this step and cleared the hillocks to make a pathway.