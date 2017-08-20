Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours due to low pressure

Bhubaneswar: Many parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall and high wing in the next 24 hours due to a low pressure. The state already has been receiving heavy rain since many days and now prediction of thundershower will aggravate the further situation.

According to the meteorological centre, associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 9.5 km above mean sea level and is tilting southwestwards with height.

Under its influence, rain and thundershower are likely to occur at many places in the state and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over south Odisha during the next 24 hours, they added.

Gusty surface wind from a southeasterly direction with speed reaching 35-45 km per hour and gusting up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Odisha coast. As the sea condition would be moderate to rough, the office advised fishermen to be cautious while venturing into the sea.

Most parts of Odisha have already been lashed by rainfall of varied intensity during the last several days. Rainfall has occurred at most places across the state with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the southern interior region since yesterday.