Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to receive further rainfall in the next 24 hours, the IMD said. As per the forecast, heavy downpour is likely to occur at one or two places in north Odisha during next 24 hours.

Most parts of Odisha have already been lashed by rainfall of varied intensity during the last several days. Rainfall has occurred at most places across the state with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the southern interior region since yesterday.