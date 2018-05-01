Odisha Legal Metrology official in Vigilance net, property over Rs 1 cr unearthed

Rourkela: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday unearthed assets worth over Rs 1 crore from the office and houses of assistant controller of Legal Metrology, Rourkela, Bidyadhar Biswal, disproportionate to his known source of income.

The anti-corruption officials traced properties including six plots in the name of Bidyadhar and his relatives’ worth over Rs 18 lakh, gold ornaments worth around Rs 17 lakh, and bank deposits of over Rs 10 lakh, on the second day of simultaneous raids. Besides, one car, bullet and Scooty were also seized during the raid.

The anti-corruption officials on Monday had conducted simultaneous raids at his office and houses for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and arrested him.

The anti-corruption sleuths had raided five places including Biswal’s office at Udit Nagar in the Steel City, ancestral home at Nimikheta in Khordha district, his residence at Pokhariput along with a relative’s house at Patrapada in Bhubaneswar.

The anti-graft sleuths had checked Biswal’s land records, bank accounts and other important documents possessed by him during the raid.

However, Bidyadhar refuted the allegation and claimed that the properties are self-earned.