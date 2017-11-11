Odisha launches Sudakhya Scheme for motivating girl students to join tech education

Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to encourage girl students for pursuing technical education, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved a scheme named as Sudakhya.

According to the Sudakhya scheme, the girl students who have passed class X examination are eligible to get admission into the technical institutes such as government-run ITIs.

The students, who have cleared class VIII exam, can also be enrolled in certain courses. The female students will be provided training under the programme as well.

Patnaik said the scheme aims at creating self-employment opportunities for girls and women, adding that it would be in operation for two years – 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Under the scheme, the government has set a target to enrol nearly 5,000 girls in 48 government ITIs in the state by the end of 2017-18. The programme also aims at increasing enrolment of girls by 30 percent in the ITIs.