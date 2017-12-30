Headlines

Odisha launches online land records mutation facility

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Revenue Department on Friday launched an online facility for mutation of land records in 38 tehsils of the state which was inaugurated by Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty at the State Secretariat here.

“Online mutation facility was started in 38 tehsils today. A system which would have all the updated information of a tehsil was also inaugurated. This system will have all the detailed information on the pending Revenue cases which can be accessed by the general public. A monitoring unit has also been set up by the department to supervise all these works,” said Mohanty.

The Minister also informed that the online facility would cover the 317 tehsils of the State by March 2018.

The Government has signed an agreement with broadband service provider BSNL to ensure internet connectivity to all tehsils by March 2018, informed sources.

