Odisha launches ‘Industry Care’ to publicise biz reforms

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government’s Industries Department has launched a district-wise formal engagement initiative named “Industry Care” to raise awareness about business reforms and institutional mechanisms among industries and address their issues on a high priority basis.

This engagement will also facilitate the expansion of existing units and capacity augmentation of new units coming up in the State.

The first such meeting was held with Angul-based industries at Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited’s (IPICOL) office in Bhubaneswar. It wasattended by 15 companies such as NALCO, NTPC, JSPL, MCL, Apar Industries, Anvil Cables, Gupta Power, Phillips Carbon, IDL Chemical among others.

One to one meetings were conducted with companies which had specific issues and the next steps for early resolution were discussed. The meeting was headed by Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Shri Sanjay Singh, CMD, IDCO along with senior officials from State Level Facilitation Cell (SLFC), IPICOL and IDCO.

Commenting on the development, Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Odisha said, “The Department launched this initiative as the need for focused attention on grievance redressal at district level was felt. The objective of this initiative, to be organized on a fortnightly basis, is to raise awareness about business reforms and facilitation mechanisms made available by the State Government and help address all issues of industries in a streamlined and expeditious manner. This stems from the fact that existing industries are the most critical stakeholders of Odisha’ industrial ecosystem.”

Notably, the Department has undertaken a series of business reforms to enhance ease of doing business in the state. These include the launch of Government of Odisha – Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT), consent management system for various applicable environmental Acts for industries made online, synchronized joint inspection for Directorate of Factories and Boilers, Labour Directorate and Odisha State Pollution Control Board, reduction in timeline for tree transit permission from 180 days to 43 days, voluntary compliance scheme for industries and commercial establishments, building plan approval made online and to be provided within 30 days, issuance of e-stamp certificates introduced, grant of registration certificate under professional tax to be provided ordinarily within one day, temporary allocation of water for construction of industries for 6 months is ensured within a period of 30 days from the date of submission of the application among others.

The next meeting under this initiative shall be conducted on 16th January with industries from Khurda and Cuttack districts at IDCO Conference Hall. The companies shall be intimated in this regard by IPICOL in due course.