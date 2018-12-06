Odisha launches e-challan to collect motor vehicle taxes, fines

Bhubaneswar: In an effort to bring transparency in the collection of revenues in the transport department, the Odisha government on Thursday launched e-challan system in all the 30 districts.

Commerce and Transport Minister Nrushingha Charan Sahu launched the e-challan system at a function at Gita Gobinda Sadan in Bhubaneswar.

The transport department will now receive payment of taxes, fees and fines through digital mode. Besides, all motor vehicle-related taxes or fines can be paid through debit and credit cards.

“The e-challan system was introduced as the existing manual system has many loopholes and failed to provide better services to the people,” the Minister said after launching the system.

He said the performance report of Odisha in improving the road safety and reducing the number of accidents and fatality rate was not good.

Notably, the transport department entered into a pact with HDFC Bank on October 15 this year for collection of motor vehicle taxes/fines. The bank has provided 162 point of sale (PoS) machines and 195 mobile e-challan devices to the department.