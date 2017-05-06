Odisha to launch 7 boat ambulances soon, buy 92 ambulances more for 108 services

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will soon introduce a round –the-clock boat ambulances for the remotest corners of the state which are accessible only through waterways.

The longstanding dream of the inhabitants of the cutoff areas will soon become a reality with the launch of seven boat ambulances included under 108 ambulance services to assess healthcare services in Koraput, Malkangiri, Kendrapara and Kalahandi districts.

The state government is all set to ink the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ziqitza Health Care on Saturday at the State Secretariat here.

In another development, 92 (108) emergency ambulances will be added to the current ambulance population in view of the growing requirement of emergency health services in the state.

Besides, it has been also decided to upgrade 28 Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances to Advanced Life Support (ALS) system.

Notably, 420 numbers of 108 ambulances are operating across the state from 2013, however with the addition of another 92, the total108 ambulance population of the state will be 512.