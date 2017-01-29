Headlines

Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) exams: 72 clear prelims

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
OJS

Bhubaneswar: The result for the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) cadre was declared on Saturday with as many as 72 candidates getting selected in the preliminary test.

OJS conducted through Odisha Public Service Commission will screen its secondary stage of examination of personality interviews from February 23.

OPSC had notified for 153 civil judge vacancies for the year 2016. A preliminary examination was conducted on October 23, 24 and 25.

Even if all the candidates get selected for the posts still there would be 81 vacant posts.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja
6.6K
Latest News Update

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva survive road accident
Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
5.7K
Headlines

Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
BSNL offer BSNL offer
4.7K
Business

BSNL new offer gives 30 min free voice calls daily
rehearsal rehearsal
3.8K
Headlines

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2017
Hirakhand Hirakhand
3.7K
Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow
To Top