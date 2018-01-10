Odisha Jan Morcha merges with Samata Kranti

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Jan Morcha (OJM), a regional party founded by late Pyari Mohan Mohapatra, was on Tuesday merged with the Samata Kranti party headed by former union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy.

A meeting of the OJM State Council held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of OJM president Jagneswar Babu took a “unanimous” decision to wind up the party and merge it with the Samata Kranti.

Babu said the OJM was not able to prove itself as an effective political force after the demise of Pyari Mohan Mohapatra, for which such a decision was taken.

Babu called upon all like-minded parties to form a common platform in “the larger interests” Of Odisha.