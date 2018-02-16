Odisha issues directive on security measures for matric exams

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Thursday directed Collectors and Superintendents of Police of all the districts to check malpractices during the High School Certificate (HSC) examinations beginning February 23.

At a preparatory meeting through video conference, Padhi directed collectors and SPs to ensure smooth conduct of the Matriculation examination. “Over 6 lakh students will appear the examination this year. The district collectors and SPs were asked to take necessary security measures at examination centres, nodal centres and evaluation centres,” Padhi told reporters after the meeting.

A three-tier squad has been formed to check malpractices. While 35 teams have been formed at the Board level, 58 teams have been constituted at the district level. Squads also have been formed at government level to curb copying during the exam, official sources said.

As many as 5,90,330 students of different schools, 13,978 students of open schools and 3,715 Madhyama students are slated to appear the annual HSC examination to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). The exam will continue till March 8, said PK Mohapatra, Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education.

Mohapatra said 7 examination centres of Bargarh district will function as election booths for the Bijepur by-poll. Since the by-election is scheduled on February 24, there will be no problem in holding examination on February 23. The Bargarh district administration has been asked to be vigilant for the examination.