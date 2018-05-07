Headlines

Odisha inks MoU with Tata for Cancer Hospital

Pragativadi News Service
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Sunday inked a MoU with the Tata Trusts, Mumbai, to set up a state-of-the-art cancer treatment and research hospital in the state capital.

The pact was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata.  The Tata Trusts would manage the proposed hospital.

The comprehensive care programme would be executed through a three-tier network of facilities with the hospital in Bhubaneswar and the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack.

The medical colleges in Odisha and the district hospitals would be equipped to offer diagnostics and standardized day care chemotherapy with selected district hospitals additionally offering radiotherapy services.

This would create a State-wide cancer care network with an objective to take treatment closest to patients.

