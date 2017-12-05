Odisha inks 4 MoUs for better healthcare services

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to provide better healthcare facilities in Odisha, the state government today inked four MoUs with different agencies here in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The MoUs were signed with M/s Glocal Healthcare systems Private Limited, Kolkata; Centre for Stem Cell Research, Christian Medical College, Vellore; Narayan Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar.

As per the MoU, the Glocal Healthcare systems will assist the State government to implement the digital dispensary project, a pilot project, in 14 locations in Nabarangpur district in the first phase.

The LV Prasad Eye Institute will assist the government to in providing specialized care to the needy children for treatment of congenital cataract and Retinopathy of Prematurity.

The Centre for Stem Cell Research will be helpful for treatment of Thalassemia and Sickle cell Anaemia, while Narayan Hrudayalaya will help to address heart disease of children across the state.

Health Minister Pratap Jena and other senior officials of Health department were also present on the occasion.