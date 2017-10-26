Odisha initiates action on 2nd phase of Climate Change Action Plan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha as a lead State in implementation of the 1st phase Climate Change Action Plan has initiated actions on 2nd Phase of the State Climate Change Action Plan (SCCAP).

This was reviewed by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in a high level meeting held in secretariat conference hall on Wednesday wherein Additional Chief Secretary Forest & Environment Suresh Chandra Mohapatra outlined the issues for discussion.

Taking a programme wise review of the activities taken up so far Padhi directed to make a scientific assessment of the outcomes and benefits derived from 1st phase of action implemented during 2010-11 to 2015-16. The departments were also asked to come up with innovative projects for convergence of funds from different sources.

The 5 year SCCAP from 2016-17 to 2021-22 budgeted with the outlay of around Rs.31, 667 cr was discussed and given in principle approval in the meeting. It was decided to set up a regular follow up and outcome assessment unit for ensuring result oriented utilization of the money spent for the purpose. A two pronged approach was planned to deal with changing climate. These were Adaptation and Mitigation.

Basing on the experience of the 1st phase action plan, the meeting identified 102 action points in 12 major sectors. These included 13 action points in Agriculture sector, 4 action points in Coastal and Disaster Management, 15 action points in Energy Sector, 14 action points in Fisheries and Animal Resource Development, 13 action points in Forestry, 5 action points in helath sector, 9 action points in Industrial sector, 9 action points in Mining, 5 action points in Transport, 7 action points in Urban Development, 4 action points in Water Resource Management and 4 interventions in Waste Management.

The action points identified for 2nd phase SCCAP included livelihood focused people centric integrated watershed development programmes, capacity building of farmers and executants, documentation of the indigenous eco-friendly practices, scaling up water use efficient micro irrigation projects, water harvesting and ground water discharge projects, establishment of seed bank at village level, popularization of climate resilient cropping techniques, promotion of green energy efficient models for farmers, developing disaster resilient public infrastructure, generating power through clean coal approach, promoting the energy efficient techniques, utilization of lay ash, promotion of small and medium hydro power plants, maximization of solar energy use, promoting bio-gas and bio-mannure, harnessing bio-mass potential, improved breeding and feeding management of the animal resources, increasing green cover and forest density, conservation bio-diversity, sustainable management of forests and natural resources, developing green belt in industrial clusters, installation of centralized solar heating system in food processing clusters for supply of hot water, adoption of sustainable mining plan, reclamation and rehabilitation of abandoned mines, phasing out of old vehicles for reducing emission, promotion of electric vehicles, strengthening enforcement and emission check up system, augmentation of integrated sewerage projects in major urban areas, rejuvenation of water bodies, conservation of water sources, increasing water use efficiency in irrigation, municipal solid waste management, promotion of waste to energy projects etc.