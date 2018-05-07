Headlines

Odisha HSC Supplementary Examination from June 22

Pragativadi News Service
HSC

Cuttack: The High School Certificate (HSC) supplementary examination of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is scheduled to begin from June 22.

BSE president Dr Jahan Ara Begum informed media persons that students will have to fill up the forms between May 25 and May 31. The candidates who clear the supplementary examination will be able to take admission in Plus II streams in this academic session, she added.

Meanwhile, the School and Mass Education department has decided to issue show-cause notices to 36 high schools with nil results in the annual HSC.

Notably, 22 high schools had nil results in the annual HSC examinations last year.

The overall pass percentage is 76.23 per cent this year, informed the School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra.

