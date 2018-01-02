Odisha hikes stipend of house surgeons by Rs 5,000

Bhubaneswar: As a new year gift to the house surgeons working in Odisha’s three medical colleges, the state government on Monday announced an increase of their monthly stipends by Rs 5,000.

The government has enhanced the stipends of house surgeons working at SCB, MKCG medical college and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena.

The minister said the enhanced stipend will become effective from April 1, 2017.