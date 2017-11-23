Headlines

Odisha hikes 1 percent DA for State Govt employees, pensioners

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
dearness allowance

Bhubaneswar: Here is good news for the state government employees and pensioners in the state as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved one percent hike of dearness allowance (DA) for them.

Reportedly, the CM approved the release of one percent DA which will be implemented with retrospective effect from July this year following which the DA will be 5 percent.

The pensioners drawing pension at the pre-revised rate will get a hiked DA of 3 percent on the existing rate of 136 percent.

The DA is a cost of living adjustment allowance paid to Government employees, Public sector employees (PSU) and pensioners. It is calculated as a percentage of an Indian citizen’s basic salary to mitigate the impact of inflation on people.

