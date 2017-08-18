Odisha High Court grants conditional bail to Seashore chief Prashant Dash

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today granted conditional bail to former Seashore Group of Companies CMD Prashant Dash, who was arrested in connection with the multi crore chit fund scam in the state.

The court directed Prashant to submit his passport and seek permission from the investigating officers before leaving the state.

Notably, Prashant Dash was lodged at Jharpada Jail in Odisha capital after his arrest by state Crime Branch from Mumbai on June 20, 2013, before the case was handed over to the CBI under Supreme Court order.