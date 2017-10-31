Odisha govt will conserve, renovate Bezbaroa House, says Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that Odisha Government will take up steps to conserve the ‘heritage home’ of Assamese litterateur Laxminath Bezbaroa in Sambalpur.

After a meeting with Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s media advisor Hrishikesh Goswami at the State Secretariate, this morning, Naveen said apart from conserving the dilapidated structure, Odisha Government would also take up renovation work of it, shortly.

Later the Chief Minister took to twitter and wrote, ” Happy to share that my Government will renovate house of Assamese poet Laxminath Bezbaroa in Sambalpur & convert it into a heritage site”.

“I conveyed our decision to conserve the house of the renowned poet to Assam CM @ sarbanandsonwal through visiting Minister @ DoleyNaba,” he added.

Odisha Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, who was present in the meeting, informed that the renovation work would be undertaken with the help of INTACH, an autonomous non-governmental Indian non-profit society that seeks to preserve Indian culture and heritage.

The initial project expenditure has been kept at Rs 50 lakh and the Assam Government would be communicated to send ‘personal items’ used by Bezbaroa in due course to be placed in this heritage home, he added.

A four-member team led by Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley visited the heritage residence of Bezbaroa located at Kacheri Chhak in Sambalpur yesterday. The visit succeeded Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s call to Naveen on October 27, urging him not to demolish the Bazbaroa house for construction of an approach road to the newly constructed second overbridge on river Mahanadi.