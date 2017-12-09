Odisha govt waives off admission, tuition fees for students of drought-hit districts

Bhubaneswar: The State government has decided to waive off admission and tuition fees in all non-government aided colleges of 15 drought-hit districts affected this Khariff season.

Students of non-government aided colleges of 17 blocks in 15 districts across the State would get relaxation in admission and tuition fees, a government notification read.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has written a letter in this regard, following which the Higher Education Department took the decision.

The Higher Education Department has also sought a report from all Regional Directors of Education asking them to immediately submit a list of such colleges and students.