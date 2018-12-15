Odisha govt to set up dialysis units in seven district hosps

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will soon set up dialysis units in seven more districts in the State to provide free treatment to patients suffering from kidney ailments.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena informed that a dialysis unit has been opened at Jagatsinghpur DHH on Thursday.

Besides Jagatsinghpur, similar units have been established in Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, DHHs in Angul, Balasore, Balangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Keonjhar, Koraput, Nayagarh, Puri, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda and the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Narasinghpur in Cuttack district.

The State Government had launched Sahay scheme to set up such units on PPP mode to provide treatment on a regular basis. Under the scheme, 127 dialysis machines will be installed in 25 DHHs and Narasinghapur CHC.

The Health Minister also stated that the department will announce the names of the district where the units will be established.