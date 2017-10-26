Odisha govt targets to procure 53 lakh quintals rice this year

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has set a target of procuring 53 lakh quintals of rice this year – 44 lakh quintals in Kharif season and 9 lakh quintals of paddy in Rabi season.

The Kharif paddy collection will start from November 2017, while 9 lakh quintals of paddy to be collected in Rabi season, informed Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Thursday.

So far, as many as 10 lakh farmers have been registered with Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation in this regard. The money will be directly transferred to their bank accounts from the government agency.