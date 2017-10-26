PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Odisha govt targets to procure 53 lakh quintals rice this year

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
rice

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has set a target of procuring 53 lakh quintals of rice this year – 44 lakh quintals in Kharif season and 9 lakh quintals of paddy in Rabi season.

The Kharif paddy collection will start from November 2017, while 9 lakh quintals of paddy to be collected in Rabi season, informed Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Thursday.

So far, as many as 10 lakh farmers have been registered with Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation in this regard. The money will be directly transferred to their bank accounts from the government agency.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.8K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.7K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.3K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top