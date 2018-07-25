Odisha govt signs MoU with Sightsavers for job opportunities for PWDs

Bhubaneswar: For the socio-economic development of persons with disabilities (PWDs) and inclusive eye health services, the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with international development organisation ‘Sightsavers’ on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by SSEPD Director Kailash Chandra Sahoo and Sightsavers India CEO, R.N. Mohanty in presence of SSEPD Minister Prafulla Samal at OPEPA conference hall here.

The agreement aims to promote socio-economic development of PWDs and inclusive eye health services in 13 districts of the State. Sightsavers will provide technical assistance to the SSEPD Department in facilitating inclusion of persons with disabilities in matters related to private sector employment, skill development and developing sustainable livelihood models for PWDs in the state.

The Sightsavers will also work with Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM), Vocational Rehabilitation Centre (VRC), Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) to create livelihood and employability opportunities for PWDs in the state.

The initiative is expected to benefit more than 3 lakh individuals with disabilities and will develop model inclusive panchayats responsible for PWDS.

The programme will also make inclusive health service available for vulnerable population in 13 districts of the state namely Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Debagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati, the press note further mentioned.