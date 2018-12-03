Odisha govt signs MoU for ZED Certification Scheme

Bhubaneswar: An MoU was signed between MSME Department of Odisha and Quality Council of India for implementation of Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) Certification Scheme for MSMEs of Odisha in a workshop of ZED Scheme held here today.

The MoU was signed by L.N. Gupta, ACS, MSME on behalf of MSME Department and Ravi P. Singh, Secretary General, QCI in presence of Hon’ble Minister, MSME, W&CD and SSEPD Prafulla Samal.

On this occasion Minister, MSME Samal stated that Manufacturing MSMEs need a continual effort to improve their product and processes to boost their sales, exports and revenue.

He added that the ZED Certification Scheme will help them in improving quality, which in turn will enhance the competitiveness of Odisha MSMEs globally. The state has a vibrant presence of 3,83,898 MSMEs by end of October 2018, some of whom need to upgrade their quality standards in production and process to get better market share and customer satisfaction.

On this occasion ACS, MSME L.N. Gupta informed that QCI is the National Monitoring and Implementation Unit of the financial support to MSMEs in ZED Certification Scheme.

Once registered, MSMEs will get an opportunity to strive continuously to improve its processes and thereby aiming to move up in the ZED maturity assessment model in terms of Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Platinum categories.

Under the scheme, financial support is available to an MSME undergoing ZED assessment. Over and above, one-time reimbursement of expenses incurred by the MSME unit on the acquisition of plant and machinery/testing equipment for obtaining ZED ratings, the State Government will provide assistance limiting to Rs. 1.00 lakh for ZED Bronze rating, Rs, 2.00 lakh for ZED Silver, Rs. 3.00 lakh for ZED Gold, Rs. 4.00 lakh for ZED Dimond, Rs. 5.00 lakh for ZED Platinum Certification is available.

This incentive provided by State Govt. is over and above the assistance provided by GoI under ZED Scheme. He suggested that MSMEs should leverage the ZED scheme to focus on their quality of products and increase their revenue through sales domestically and through exports.

He added that amendment of the Odisha MSME Development Policy 2016 has already been made for extending incentives on obtaining certification under Zero-Effect-Zero Defect (ZED) to improve quality and efficiency of operations.