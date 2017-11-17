Odisha Govt sets December 31 deadline for Rabi crop insurance

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Thursday announced December 31 as the last date of registration for insurance of Rabi crops.

The deadline was set at a Crop Insurance Coordination Committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi at the State Secretariat here. It was decided that sugarcane, onion and sunflower cultivations would be covered under the Rabi crop insurance scheme.

Abiding the norms, farmers would provide 1.5 percent of the insurance premium while the rest 98.5 percent will be borne by the state government.

Speaking to media persons, Padhi said that 55,241 farmers and 61 lakh hectares of cultivable lands were covered under the Rabi crop insurance last year. More farmers will be covered under the scheme this year.

The concerned officials were directed to expedite payment of insurance coverage to affected farmers at the earliest.