Odisha Govt to set up fund for hit-and-run victims

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has decided to set up a Solatium Fund with a corpus of Rs 1 crore for providing higher compensation amount for hit-and-run victims. as the State is experiencing one of the highest numbers of such cases.

Commerce & Transport Secretary G Srinivas had put up a proposal in this regard and, accordingly, the State Government has decided to pay Rs 2 lakh in case of a hit-and-run death as the State is experiencing one of the highest numbers of such cases.

At present, under the Motor Vehicle Act, compensation for a hit-and-run death is only Rs 25,000. Similarly, for grievous injury in such a case, the amount is Rs 12,500. The Government has now decided to provide Rs 50,000 as compensation in these cases.

“It was felt that the compensation amount in death and grievous injury case is not enough. Accordingly, it was proposed for higher compensation amounts for both death and grievous injury. This has been approved by the Chief Minister,” said a senior officer in Department of Commerce & Transport.