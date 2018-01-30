Odisha Govt to set up cyber forensic lab soon

Bhubaneswar: Following rise in cyber crimes with increase in use of computers, smart phones and internet, the State Government has decided to set up a State Cyber Forensic Laboratory and strengthen other systems for handling cyber crimes more efficiently.

Institutional arrangements would be strengthened at State, district and police station level, sources said adding Chief Secretary AP Padhi has asked the Home Department to set up Cyber Crime Coordination Cell at State level and Cyber Crime Cell in each district.

Now, CB CID chief Santosh Kumar Upadhaya is now handling cyber crime control set-up and the CCTNS is coordinated by State Crime Records Control Bureau (SCRB) hief Sudhanshu Sarangi.

As directed by the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would soon launch Online Cyber Crime Reporting Portal soon which will have facilities of reporting cyber crime against women and children, examining online obscene content and coordination with agencies for removal of such content.

The portal will be integrated with Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks System (CCTNS) at the State so that police can access it. The State will have a State Cyber Crime Coordinator in the rank of ADGP.

In order to create adequate cyber forensic facility in States, the MHA has released funding for setting up of the State Cyber Forensic Laboratory.

The State administration will set up Cloud based High Tech Cyber Forensic Laboratory for efficient utilisation of costly resources.

As the cyber crimes are borderless crimes and, at times, involve corporation with other States and countries, the MHA has advised the State Government to strengthen Inter-State and International Cooperation Mechanism.

To strengthen the Inter-State coordination and speedy disposal of cyber crimes, concerned States would share evidence and information through joint investigation teams (JITs), sources said.