Headlines

Odisha Govt to set up 2nd Regional Spinal Injury Centre in capital city

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Regional Spinal Injury Centre

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided to set up the second Regional Spinal Injury Centre (RSIC) in the state capital to provide treatment to patients with spinal disabilities, orthopaedic and neurological problems,

This has been informed by Health Minister Pratap Jena while speaking to media persons. He said that the Regional Spinal Injury Centre will be built with a cost of Rs 2.33 crore on the premises of Capital Hospital here.

“The RSIC will comprise of special beds and requisite ancillary machinery, however, it will use the Operation Theatre of the Capital Hospital”, Jena added.

This will be the second RSIC in the state, the first one being in SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

Jena further informed that the state government is all set to open two Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training centres in Gajapati and Malkangiri district.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
1.0K
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
882
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top