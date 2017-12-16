Odisha Govt to set up 2nd Regional Spinal Injury Centre in capital city

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided to set up the second Regional Spinal Injury Centre (RSIC) in the state capital to provide treatment to patients with spinal disabilities, orthopaedic and neurological problems,

This has been informed by Health Minister Pratap Jena while speaking to media persons. He said that the Regional Spinal Injury Centre will be built with a cost of Rs 2.33 crore on the premises of Capital Hospital here.

“The RSIC will comprise of special beds and requisite ancillary machinery, however, it will use the Operation Theatre of the Capital Hospital”, Jena added.

This will be the second RSIC in the state, the first one being in SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

Jena further informed that the state government is all set to open two Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training centres in Gajapati and Malkangiri district.