Odisha govt seeks probe into acid attack, finger chopping of labourers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday asked Andhra Pradesh labour commissioner to inquire into the alleged acid attack and finger chopping of Odia migrant workers in Vizianagaram.

The liaison officer of Odisha Migrant Labour Help Desk in Andhra Pradesh has also been directed to visit spot in Vizianagaram along with a labour officer of Andhra Pradesh for fact-finding.

Soon after the news in media on alleged acid attack and finger chopping of Odia Migrant Workers in a brick kiln in Vizianagaram, the Divisional Labour Commissioner of Rourkela was directed to reach Burta village, under Kanika Drama Panchayat, of Hemagiri Block in Sundargarh district for inquiry and taking immediate appropriate action.

Assistant Labour Officer Rabindra Barla reached the village and talked to Jayadev Chandania and Satyanand Chandania who has been affected by the alleged acid attack.

Chandania has been shifted to the district Headquarters Hospital, Sundargarh for treatment. The District Collector of Sundargarh has handed over Rs 25,000 to the family members of Chandania, from District Red Cross Society.

Besides, a Show-cause notice has been issued to labour contractor Silas Damunia of Bargarh. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Sundargarh have been requested to send Rescue Team to Vizianagaram for rescuing the remaining Odia migrant workers.