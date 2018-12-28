Odisha Govt Seeks Central Assistance Of Rs 1534.82 Crores For Drought Situation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has sought central assistance of Rs 1534.82 crores under different heads to tide over the drought situation in the state, the SRC informed today.

Accordingly, a Memorandum on Drought 2018 has been submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India seeking the aid.

In the memorandum, the state government has stated that due to erratic rainfall and moisture stress condition, there was crop loss (mainly paddy) in some pockets of the State.

Taking into account the representations received from the farmer’s organisations as well as from the people’s representatives regarding drought situation, the Collectors were directed to conduct joint field enquiry through the field functionaries of the Agriculture & Revenue Department and submit a report.

The field enquiries were conducted under the active supervision of the district level officers and as per the reports received from the Collectors, the Government have declared an area of 324590.8 hectares in 6389 villages under 70 Blocks and 101 wards of 19 ULBs of 9 districts as drought affected having sustained crop loss of 33% and above during Kharif 2018 and authorised the Collectors to undertake relief measures in the notified area.

