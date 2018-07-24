Headlines

Odisha govt rules out flood situation in Mahanadi, Baitarani

Pragativadi News Service
bishnupada-sethi

Bhubaneswar: The state government today ruled out flood threat in the Mahanadi River and the Baitarani River as floodwater has reportedly receding in these rivers.

In a statement to the media,Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethy said that there has been a marked decrease in the volume of floodwater discharged through Mundali barrage.

Discharge of water from the barrage has come down to 4,47,600 cusecs per second by 9 am on Tuesday from 6.9 lakh cusecs water per second recorded yesterday 9.30 pm, he said adding, that the floodwater of the Hirakud Dam today, would take at least 36 hours to reach Mundali.

“Taking note of less rain fall in the last 24 hours and drastic fall in the water level of all major rivers, including the Mahanadi and the Baitarani, as of now we don’t foresee a flood situation in the state,” Sethy further said.

According to sources the water level of Mahanadi in the upper and catchments was 86.70 feet and 84.30 feet respectively. Meanwhile, the discharge of floodwater at Naraj was 3,36,644 cusecs per second and the water level in the upper and downstream of the barrage was 25 feet and 23.55 feet respectively.

